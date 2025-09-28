- Fixed an occasional issue where the screen would turn black and freeze when exiting the Card Dealer room to return to the Village.
- Added a refresh countdown display for the Key of Pact in the Draft Lobby.
- Optimized matchmaking parameters for opponents in Chaos Draft.
ver10020. Quick fixes & Improvements Patch Note
Update notes via Steam Community
