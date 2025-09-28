 Skip to content
28 September 2025 Build 20159572 Edited 28 September 2025 – 05:39:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  1. Fixed an occasional issue where the screen would turn black and freeze when exiting the Card Dealer room to return to the Village.
  2. Added a refresh countdown display for the Key of Pact in the Draft Lobby.
  3. Optimized matchmaking parameters for opponents in Chaos Draft.

