30 September 2025 Build 20159530 Edited 30 September 2025 – 03:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Some time has passed since Desk Paws launched—how is your game progress going? How many little pets have you collected?

In this update, we are thrilled to announce that 10 adorable and wondrous new pets have arrived in Desk Paws, along with their many offspring pets! We welcome everyone to return to Desk Paws and enjoy a fresh encounter with them ♥

New Content

  • Added a Pet Gift Box in the store. When purchased, you'll receive one randomly selected base-level pet from the newly added ones.

  • The claw machine has been updated with new pets.

