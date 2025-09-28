 Skip to content
28 September 2025 Build 20159351
Update notes via Steam Community
Polished the CGs for episodes 8, and 9 and added the new sprites for Dongmei.

Changed files in this update

Windows FFF VolTitan Vs. The Jundoh Empire Volume 1 Windows Depot 1831102
macOS FFF VolTitan Vs. The Jundoh Empire Volume 1 Mac Depot 1831103
Linux FFF VolTitan Vs. The Jundoh Empire Volume 1 Linux Depot 1831104
