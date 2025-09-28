🗡️ New Weapon Type “Katana” Arrives! 🗡️

Hey there, fearless dungeon crawlers!

Ready to slice through chaos with style? Because this update is about to make you feel like a true sword master. ⚔️

✨ What’s New?

Brand-New Weapon Type: Katana

That’s right— katanas are here! We’ve added 20 unique katanas , each designed to make you feel like a whirlwind of steel and precision. Whether you’re a casual slasher or a hardcore blade enthusiast, this is your time to shine. 🌟



New Soul Inscription: “Sword Master”

For those who live and die by the blade, this inscription will let you push your katana skills to the next level.



🔥 Other Big Changes

Public Test Branch Content Merged

All the tweaks, fixes, and experiments from the beta branch are now live in the main Early Access build. Huge thanks to everyone who tested and gave feedback—you’re the real MVPs. 🙌

Treasure Library Overhaul Treasures now have genre tags , and drops are linked to what you already own. Effects reworked, pool expanded from 180+ to 300+ treasures . More loot, more chaos, more fun. 💎

Rune & Status Effect Rework Attribute-based effects redesigned for clarity and impact. Balance adjustments across monsters, weapons, and gear. ⚖️

Level Flow Improvements New Treasure Exchange Areas in Stages 3, 4, and 5. Ethereal Merchant Settlement guaranteed in later stages. Enchanting Device now supports weapon upgrades, with full Ether Ingot refunds on dismantle. 🔮

Training Ground Added

Practice with specific treasures and weapons in single-player mode. 🏋️

LAN Co-op Support

Because sometimes, you just want to wreck dungeons with friends offline. 🕹️

For the full list of changes, check the in-game update notes.

Now grab your katana, sharpen your instincts, and dive back into the chaos.

Happy adventuring, and may your blades stay sharp! ⚔️

