Hello Divers!

After the update on 9/26(Fri) for Windows, we identified some issues where crashes occur during regular gameplay.

To ensure a stable gameplay experience, we have reverted the game to the previous version.

We will be conducting additional update after the problem has been identified and resolved.

If you have experienced this issue, please perform an additional update and try the game again.

Thank you!

* This update applies only to the Windows operating system