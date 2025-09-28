 Skip to content
28 September 2025 Build 20159321 Edited 28 September 2025 – 05:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello Divers!

After the update on 9/26(Fri) for Windows, we identified some issues where crashes occur during regular gameplay.
To ensure a stable gameplay experience, we have reverted the game to the previous version.
We will be conducting additional update after the problem has been identified and resolved.
If you have experienced this issue, please perform an additional update and try the game again.

 

Thank you!

* This update applies only to the Windows operating system

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1868141
DLC 2492320 Depot 2492320
Windows DLC 2677020 Depot 2677020
Windows DLC 2841140 Depot 2841140
Windows DLC 3543180 Depot 3543180
