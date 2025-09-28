There have been changes to the following characters:

Alex: The range of the stun grenade has been increased by 25%. This change was made to make Alex's ability more noticeable and have a greater impact on gameplay.



Carter: New passive: Adrenaline. The lower Carter's health, the faster he'll recover energy. The reason for this change is to further differentiate Carter from other classes and put him on par with Alex. The speed of throwing the axe has been increased by 30%. Carter needs to feel aggressive, but above all, speed, which is why this change was made. The Ultimate charge percentage when hitting with the axe has been increased from 6% to 8%. This improvement is expected to have a greater impact on a match. The range for recovering a thrown axe has been increased. Previously, Carter had to look toward where the thrown axe was; now, simply passing near it is sufficient. A bug has also been fixed where throwing an axe while standing close to the axe's impact would not allow the character to recover the axe. The Ultimate attack has been improved. Previously, attacking with Carter's Ultimate required a lot of precision, making it tiresome. It's now easier to hit and land attacks with the Ultimate's axe. Improved the animations for the ability and Ultimate. This is done to make using Carter's abilities more satisfying.

Einar: Increased accuracy with the pistol. Accuracy is part of Einar's concept; the pistol didn't reinforce that concept; now, in addition to being an improvement, it's more consistent with the character.



Minor bug fixes have also been made.