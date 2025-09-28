 Skip to content
28 September 2025 Build 20159210 Edited 28 September 2025 – 04:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
v1.1 for Alpha Point released:

  • Added The Survival Games game mode (currently experimental).
  • Added Caedis (New map, The Survival Games only).
  • Reduced respawn timer for buffs (health kits and armor plates).
  • Fixed first-person animation while aiming with pistol and falling / jumping.
  • Added collider under Ecclesia podium stairs.
  • Fixed floating trees in lobby.
  • Fixed pixel gap in house (Lobby & Derelictus).

