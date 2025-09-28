- Added The Survival Games game mode (currently experimental).
- Added Caedis (New map, The Survival Games only).
- Reduced respawn timer for buffs (health kits and armor plates).
- Fixed first-person animation while aiming with pistol and falling / jumping.
- Added collider under Ecclesia podium stairs.
- Fixed floating trees in lobby.
- Fixed pixel gap in house (Lobby & Derelictus).
v1.1:
v1.1 for Alpha Point released:
