28 September 2025 Build 20159176 Edited 28 September 2025 – 04:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
-I removed the physics of Sylvia's hair strands when she follows the player into the apartment because there were issues when she respawned (to be verified)
-Optimized the car mesh collider for better FPS

