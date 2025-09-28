-I removed the physics of Sylvia's hair strands when she follows the player into the apartment because there were issues when she respawned (to be verified)
-Optimized the car mesh collider for better FPS
Optimized car mesh colliders for better FPS
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update