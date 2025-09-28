 Skip to content
28 September 2025 Build 20159124
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community
While playing this week's beta, you may notice significant delays in the animations or sound effects of certain cards. This is a result of the new animation syncing system. We plan to adjust some of the slower animations and sound effects so that they don't require as long of a delay.

Version v0.68.6 is now live on the main branch.


Version v0.68.7 [Beta]
-Attack animations and sound effects are now synced to each other, and should line up much more closely.
-Added a simple fade animation when selecting a character on the character select screen.
-Added a simple fade animation for switching equipment on the inventory screen.

Changed depots in beta branch

