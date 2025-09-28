While playing this week's beta, you may notice significant delays in the animations or sound effects of certain cards. This is a result of the new animation syncing system. We plan to adjust some of the slower animations and sound effects so that they don't require as long of a delay.



Version v0.68.6 is now live on the main branch.





Version v0.68.7 [Beta]

-Attack animations and sound effects are now synced to each other, and should line up much more closely.

-Added a simple fade animation when selecting a character on the character select screen.

-Added a simple fade animation for switching equipment on the inventory screen.