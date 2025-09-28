Optimized
Added description for the turn-based card battle table
Improved controller handling in the card album
Fixed
Fixed an issue where the camera view would become disoriented at the normal battle table
Fixed an issue with incorrect card count display
Fixed an issue where customers might not check out
Fixed an issue where multiple customers could get stuck together
Fixed an issue where players could not greet
Fixed an issue where the management app features could not be used
Fixed an issue where AI could attack players who had used a flying spell card
