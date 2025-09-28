 Skip to content
28 September 2025 Build 20159084
Optimized

  • Added description for the turn-based card battle table

  • Improved controller handling in the card album

Fixed

  • Fixed an issue where the camera view would become disoriented at the normal battle table

  • Fixed an issue with incorrect card count display

  • Fixed an issue where customers might not check out

  • Fixed an issue where multiple customers could get stuck together

  • Fixed an issue where players could not greet

  • Fixed an issue where the management app features could not be used

  • Fixed an issue where AI could attack players who had used a flying spell card

