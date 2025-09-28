 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Destiny 2 Hades II Hollow Knight: Silksong Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds SILENT HILL f Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
28 September 2025 Build 20159029 Edited 28 September 2025 – 04:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This update fixes some issues.

- Added translations (English, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese) to some hero profiles.

- Fixed other minor issues.

===================================

Announcement: The contents of the next major update are steadily coming together.


- New factions (2 factions)

- Custom faction mode enhancements and expansions

- Improve enemy AI thinking routines

(More accurate behavior on maps with water terrain, etc.)

- Add options for setting starting conditions


Due to final adjustments and confirmations, the update is slightly behind schedule, but is expected to be released around October 10th.

We will make another announcement once the date has been confirmed.

Thank you for your continued support and excitement!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3281981
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link