This update fixes some issues.

- Added translations (English, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese) to some hero profiles.

- Fixed other minor issues.

===================================

Announcement: The contents of the next major update are steadily coming together.



- New factions (2 factions)

- Custom faction mode enhancements and expansions

- Improve enemy AI thinking routines

(More accurate behavior on maps with water terrain, etc.)

- Add options for setting starting conditions



Due to final adjustments and confirmations, the update is slightly behind schedule, but is expected to be released around October 10th.

We will make another announcement once the date has been confirmed.

Thank you for your continued support and excitement!



