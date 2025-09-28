 Skip to content
28 September 2025 Build 20158995 Edited 28 September 2025 – 02:59:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
This update brings improvements to the mission experience:

Adjusted the difficulty for Recruit (Easy) and Soldier (Medium) modes.

These changes make challenges more balanced and allow players to progress through missions more smoothly.

Changed files in this update

Windows Linux 64-bit Depot 1934721
