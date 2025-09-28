 Skip to content
28 September 2025 Build 20158948
  • Big update to balance of damage, armor, and resistance. This makes resistance work much stronger, so for example pets that are fire resistant will take very little fire damage. Some pets will need different strategies to defeat. This may make some battles more difficult. If you have any comments on the balance, please let me know!
  • Fireflies: if you get lost wandering, fireflies will arrive to show you the path to the next unexplored area (or the exit if you've found it).
  • Some dungeons now have water features for more variety. However, in some dungeons the liquid may actually be dangerous (poison, lava, etc).
  • Numerous bug fixes.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3998471
Linux 64-bit Depot 3998472
macOS Depot 3998473
