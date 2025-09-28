- Big update to balance of damage, armor, and resistance. This makes resistance work much stronger, so for example pets that are fire resistant will take very little fire damage. Some pets will need different strategies to defeat. This may make some battles more difficult. If you have any comments on the balance, please let me know!
- Fireflies: if you get lost wandering, fireflies will arrive to show you the path to the next unexplored area (or the exit if you've found it).
- Some dungeons now have water features for more variety. However, in some dungeons the liquid may actually be dangerous (poison, lava, etc).
- Numerous bug fixes.
Updates for Sep 27, 2025
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 3998471
- Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 3998472
- Loading history…
macOS Depot 3998473
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update