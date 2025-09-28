 Skip to content
28 September 2025
Update notes via Steam Community
Dear Players,
We've updated the game with a Gallery system. Now you can access all the scenes you've seen in story mode directly from the main menu!

Furthermore, when you complete the game for the first time, you can click New Game again, and a new option will appear at the beginning to enable Free Mode, a mode where you'll have everything enabled in the game and can interact freely with all the characters without worrying about time limits or stamina/will costs.

Your feedback is very important, and we're still working on improving other aspects of the game. Next up will be the Autosave system! Thank you for your patience!

