28 September 2025 Build 20158871 Edited 28 September 2025 – 03:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
* UI: Machines without power (missing beams) now show a warning icon
* Bugfixes: Windows USERPROFILE locale and character set pain
* Enable Steam cloud sync

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3910602
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 3910603
  • Loading history…
