Hello, Hunters!



The latest Ecto Corporations update is live, bringing a complete focus to the core of the gameplay: combat and mind management. Thank you for all the feedback that helped us turn the Sanity/Courage system into a strategic dilemma.



Key Features and Improvements:



The New Rule of the Mind: We've implemented the Sanity Sacrifice for Courage system. Your Courage (the shield against fear) is drained when hit by ghosts. Press R for your character to enter a brief recovery mode, where they lose Sanity to inject Courage back. Use wisely, as your Sanity is your lifeline in the field!



Be Aggressive: Now, combat is your cure! Your hero recovers a small amount of Sanity with every successful hit and a larger dose when defeating common ghosts. The best defense is a good offense.



Artificial Intelligence (NPC) Improvements: The AI for your agents and civilians has been improved. Expect more realistic and challenging NPC behavior in the field.



More Impactful Combat: Combat against common ghosts feels more satisfying and responsive. We've added a new visual effect to these ghosts' attacks, making encounters feel more dangerous and atmospheric.



We appreciate your time in the Playtest. Your feedback is crucial for balancing this new system. See you on Discord!