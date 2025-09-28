 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Destiny 2 Hades II Hollow Knight: Silksong Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds SILENT HILL f Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
28 September 2025 Build 20158826 Edited 28 September 2025 – 03:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
General

macOS Launcher
· Fixed "OS Error 0" introduced in the most recent Steam client release

Online

Performance
· Fixed broken fallback recovery mechanism for network deadlocks.
· Increased historical amount of data in packets slightly to improve input backfill during network hitches.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1420351
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link