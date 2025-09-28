General
macOS Launcher
· Fixed "OS Error 0" introduced in the most recent Steam client release
Online
Performance
· Fixed broken fallback recovery mechanism for network deadlocks.
· Increased historical amount of data in packets slightly to improve input backfill during network hitches.
Fixes for online and macOS launcher
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update