Major 28 September 2025 Build 20158811 Edited 28 September 2025 – 03:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Multiplayer Integration!

Pew Pew Party – Major Update Notes

Thanks for play-testing! Here’s what’s in the next update, what we’re working on, and what’s coming after.

✅ What's new in this Update

  • Multiplayer session now fully available!

🛠️ Currently Working On

  • Review Recoil on every weapon

  • In-game Patch Notes UI (read updates without leaving the game)

  • New Map

⏭️ Working on Very Soon

  • Real Optimization update for smoother performance (+50 to 100 fps for the same hardware)

  • Anti-cheat integration

  • Photo mode for devs (debug/screenshots)

  • Ammo/reload tuning (values shifting from ~90–120 to ~250–300)

🧭 Future To-Do

  • Add new weapon skins

  • Store crates that unlock skins/new weapons (e.g., at level 5 you get a crate with a chance for a new skin)

  • Seasonal map themes (winter, summer, etc.)

  • Ability to kick AFK players from party

  • Scope fix: sniper scope “hole” is currently too small when ADS, making it nearly useless

📃 Trello Roadmap; available in-game

ℹ️ Maybe Needs More Testing

  • Multiplayer: Stable Local, but need precise testing on Steam (wasn't tested by dev). Please report disconnects, session issues, or party bugs.

Thanks.

