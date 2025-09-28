Multiplayer Integration!
Pew Pew Party – Major Update Notes
Thanks for play-testing! Here’s what’s in the next update, what we’re working on, and what’s coming after.
✅ What's new in this Update
Multiplayer session now fully available!
🛠️ Currently Working On
Review Recoil on every weapon
In-game Patch Notes UI (read updates without leaving the game)
New Map
⏭️ Working on Very Soon
Real Optimization update for smoother performance (+50 to 100 fps for the same hardware)
Anti-cheat integration
Photo mode for devs (debug/screenshots)
Ammo/reload tuning (values shifting from ~90–120 to ~250–300)
🧭 Future To-Do
Add new weapon skins
Store crates that unlock skins/new weapons (e.g., at level 5 you get a crate with a chance for a new skin)
Seasonal map themes (winter, summer, etc.)
Ability to kick AFK players from party
Scope fix: sniper scope “hole” is currently too small when ADS, making it nearly useless
📃 Trello Roadmap; available in-game
ℹ️ Maybe Needs More Testing
Multiplayer: Stable Local, but need precise testing on Steam (wasn't tested by dev). Please report disconnects, session issues, or party bugs.
Thanks.
