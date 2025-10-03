The rendering, physics, and scripting added to support this practically makes YM a small game engine now. This opens up alot more possibilities for future cursors. Dont worry, these features are only used when needed so they wont affect other cursors.
This is also the peak of the most complex efforts that were on the TODO list. I wanted to call this a 2.0 but I'd like to make such cursors open to community editing and publishing first.
Remaining items are AltGR key support and fixes based on your valuable feedback :)
UPDATES
- NEW: noodle cursor: with jiggle physics!
- NEW: support ALTGR modifier key
- FIX: blackscreen on older win10 versions
- FIX: hidden cursor sometimes not working when using app: windows
- FIX: unintended hotkeys getting triggered by fake input from apps like PoE Overlay
TODO
- NEW: presets
- NEW: scripted cursor community editing and publishing support
- NEW: pixel editor in basic and animated image editors
- NEW: more control over whats reset from settings reset button.
- NEW: Effects: glow, streaks, trails, skew
And kudos to all the workshop contributors! :)
