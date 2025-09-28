-Dialogue can now be ended with 4 ambient NPCs at the camp outside the city.

-Translations are now saved when changed during gameplay.

-Starting the game during gameplay now works better; the menu no longer freezes.

-Some NPC interactions have been revised.

-A flying tree near the city has been removed.

-A dialogue error involving Dieter has been fixed.

-An English language file for Barto has been improved.