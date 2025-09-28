 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Destiny 2 Hades II Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds Hollow Knight: Silksong SILENT HILL f Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
28 September 2025 Build 20158717 Edited 28 September 2025 – 01:59:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
-Dialogue can now be ended with 4 ambient NPCs at the camp outside the city.
-Translations are now saved when changed during gameplay.
-Starting the game during gameplay now works better; the menu no longer freezes.
-Some NPC interactions have been revised.
-A flying tree near the city has been removed.
-A dialogue error involving Dieter has been fixed.
-An English language file for Barto has been improved.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2676041
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link