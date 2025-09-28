-Dialogue can now be ended with 4 ambient NPCs at the camp outside the city.
-Translations are now saved when changed during gameplay.
-Starting the game during gameplay now works better; the menu no longer freezes.
-Some NPC interactions have been revised.
-A flying tree near the city has been removed.
-A dialogue error involving Dieter has been fixed.
-An English language file for Barto has been improved.
Hotfix #1
