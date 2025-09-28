🌙 Additions
Added additional skill trainers in Forten Lazure, Rozafir, and Lazure Falls covering:
🌱Pole
🌱Small and Large shields
🌱Shepard Pipes
🌱Robes
🌱Pearl
🌱Stonewood
🌱Bartering, Sneaking
🌱Crimscale and Multihand
🎨 Visuals
🌱 Fixed an issue with song merchants appearing larger than they should in their vignettes when shopping
🌸 UI🌱 Fixed bug where the action time buff visual could appear behind action bar when it should not
🌸 Adventuring🌱 starting spell for Pagan Fauna changed from corpse nest to a lesser giant bee follower
💀 Pagan SpellsUpdated text to Corpse Nest to clarify dying target instead of corpse
🌸 MapsFixed bug where there were areas of sailing exits that couldn’t be passed through with message that party was separated
🌸 Gameplay🌱 Fixed an issue with songs sometimes not stacking correctly, now get their own card indicator when active
🌱 Song potency formula corrected
Changed files in this update