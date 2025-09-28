 Skip to content
28 September 2025 Build 20158698 Edited 28 September 2025 – 01:52:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🌙 Additions



Added additional skill trainers in Forten Lazure, Rozafir, and Lazure Falls covering:


🌱Pole
🌱Small and Large shields
🌱Shepard Pipes
🌱Robes
🌱Pearl
🌱Stonewood
🌱Bartering, Sneaking
🌱Crimscale and Multihand


🎨 Visuals


🌱 Fixed an issue with song merchants appearing larger than they should in their vignettes when shopping


🌸 UI

🌱 Fixed bug where the action time buff visual could appear behind action bar when it should not


🌸 Adventuring

🌱 starting spell for Pagan Fauna changed from corpse nest to a lesser giant bee follower


💀 Pagan Spells

Updated text to Corpse Nest to clarify dying target instead of corpse


🌸 Maps

Fixed bug where there were areas of sailing exits that couldn’t be passed through with message that party was separated


🌸 Gameplay

🌱 Fixed an issue with songs sometimes not stacking correctly, now get their own card indicator when active
🌱 Song potency formula corrected

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3172701
macOS Depot 3172702
Windows 32-bit Depot 3172703
