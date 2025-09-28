🌙 Additions



Added additional skill trainers in Forten Lazure, Rozafir, and Lazure Falls covering:





🌱Pole

🌱Small and Large shields

🌱Shepard Pipes

🌱Robes

🌱Pearl

🌱Stonewood

🌱Bartering, Sneaking

🌱Crimscale and Multihand





🎨 Visuals

🌱 Fixed an issue with song merchants appearing larger than they should in their vignettes when shopping





🌸 UI 🌱 Fixed bug where the action time buff visual could appear behind action bar when it should not





🌸 Adventuring 🌱 starting spell for Pagan Fauna changed from corpse nest to a lesser giant bee follower





💀 Pagan Spells Updated text to Corpse Nest to clarify dying target instead of corpse





🌸 Maps Fixed bug where there were areas of sailing exits that couldn’t be passed through with message that party was separated





🌸 Gameplay 🌱 Fixed an issue with songs sometimes not stacking correctly, now get their own card indicator when active

🌱 Song potency formula corrected

