We’ve just released a minor update for Crypt Robbery!
This update focuses on polishing the overall experience:
- The Game Menu UI has been improved with a cleaner look and polished control images.
- Final ghost chase sequence now features refined animations.
- We've also adjusted the font size of several in-game notes to improve readability.
Thank you to everyone who played Crypt Robbery—it means a lot!
Update notes via Steam Community
