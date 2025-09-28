 Skip to content
28 September 2025 Build 20158684 Edited 28 September 2025 – 02:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
We’ve just released a minor update for Crypt Robbery!

This update focuses on polishing the overall experience:

- The Game Menu UI has been improved with a cleaner look and polished control images.
- Final ghost chase sequence now features refined animations.
- We've also adjusted the font size of several in-game notes to improve readability.

Thank you to everyone who played Crypt Robbery—it means a lot!

Changed files in this update

