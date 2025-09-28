[Added]
Steam Workshop Integration
Not released yet info to license panel
3 New Games
New License
New Case Drop Case
New Trading Desk
New Customers
Now additional trading desks has open/close sign
Now you can purchase products directly from stocks
Missing texts on special edition orders
New tips
Item count info added to Boxes when you are near them
Invert Rotation option to Trading Desk, can be done with Edit Tool [TAB]
Finnish language
Now while adding online sale product, click with left control add or remove 25x
Disable Mouth Visuals When Nearby setting
Shelf Customization copy and paste option
[Changed]
Reduced new release days customer want chance rates
The exclusivity text on the CDs has been removed, it was misleading to say that when it was cross-platform
Stock ui updated
Now when removing items from the collection book, it will leave 1 of them there, If there is more than 1
The amount of CDs in discounted products has been reduced
[Fixed]
If you save and exit the game at midnight, you may not be able to start the day when you come back
Employees does not place sometimes
While repairing a product at the workbench, employees can pick up that product
On placement job, employees first go to the stock even though there are products on the floor
Employees first take products from the warehouse when selling online
When repairing some consoles, the screws may not clickable
Some translations on ui
Released products are displayed after unreleased products in the license panel
License panel does not updated when you purchase the license
When placing new CDs, the plastic becomes invisible for a moment
If we leave the cart while using, the boxes on it will fall into each other
Mismatched console names across languages
Platform textures on CDs appear to be incorrect
Employees may not pick up scratched CDs from the table
Employees sometimes only put one item in the box when ordering online
Employees stock shelves that have been closed for sale
Game store sometimes does not show correct amount of stocks
Now customers will be waiting in line at the cash register will be directed to the nearest one first
It is not visible how many gifts will be given in the license rewards
Icon problems on some games
First day of the game considered as game release day
Light Intensity does not saving
Reduced fps drop in menu save list
Employees does not sit on tables
When a customer comes to the trade, the first thing text is erased and rewritten
TV is not saving
After showing the value of the CD in the collection book, the text does not close when click another area
CD Repair Machine does not clean fingerprints
Collection book can have empty slots
The same customers keep coming into the store
Extra trading and cash register desks does not saving in some cases
If customers get too close to us, their mouths are visible
We hid the employees mouths from being visible when they are too close to us but their eyebrows were visible, now nothing will be visible
License exp bar can sometimes appear incorrectly
Employee stars look wrong on online sale job
There is a delay in some sounds
Sometimes we exit the trade while reviewing the products
Missing characters in some languages
When you sort the shelves, their directions change
Performance issues on late game when you have a lot of discs
If you encounter any problems, please let us know.
*Thank you for your support
