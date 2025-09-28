Now while adding online sale product, click with left control add or remove 25x

Invert Rotation option to Trading Desk, can be done with Edit Tool [TAB]

Item count info added to Boxes when you are near them

Now you can purchase products directly from stocks

Now additional trading desks has open/close sign

Not released yet info to license panel

The amount of CDs in discounted products has been reduced

Now when removing items from the collection book, it will leave 1 of them there, If there is more than 1

The exclusivity text on the CDs has been removed, it was misleading to say that when it was cross-platform

Reduced new release days customer want chance rates

If you save and exit the game at midnight, you may not be able to start the day when you come back

Employees does not place sometimes

While repairing a product at the workbench, employees can pick up that product

On placement job, employees first go to the stock even though there are products on the floor

Employees first take products from the warehouse when selling online

When repairing some consoles, the screws may not clickable

Some translations on ui

Released products are displayed after unreleased products in the license panel

License panel does not updated when you purchase the license

When placing new CDs, the plastic becomes invisible for a moment

If we leave the cart while using, the boxes on it will fall into each other

Mismatched console names across languages

Platform textures on CDs appear to be incorrect

Employees may not pick up scratched CDs from the table

Employees sometimes only put one item in the box when ordering online

Employees stock shelves that have been closed for sale

Game store sometimes does not show correct amount of stocks

Now customers will be waiting in line at the cash register will be directed to the nearest one first

It is not visible how many gifts will be given in the license rewards

Icon problems on some games

First day of the game considered as game release day

Light Intensity does not saving

Reduced fps drop in menu save list

Employees does not sit on tables

When a customer comes to the trade, the first thing text is erased and rewritten

TV is not saving

After showing the value of the CD in the collection book, the text does not close when click another area

CD Repair Machine does not clean fingerprints

Collection book can have empty slots

The same customers keep coming into the store

Extra trading and cash register desks does not saving in some cases

If customers get too close to us, their mouths are visible

We hid the employees mouths from being visible when they are too close to us but their eyebrows were visible, now nothing will be visible

License exp bar can sometimes appear incorrectly

Employee stars look wrong on online sale job

There is a delay in some sounds

Sometimes we exit the trade while reviewing the products

Missing characters in some languages

When you sort the shelves, their directions change