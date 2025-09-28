 Skip to content
28 September 2025 Build 20158677 Edited 28 September 2025 – 02:06:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

[Added]

  • Steam Workshop Integration

  • Not released yet info to license panel

  • 3 New Games

  • New License

  • New Case Drop Case

  • New Trading Desk

  • New Customers

  • Now additional trading desks has open/close sign

  • Now you can purchase products directly from stocks

  • Missing texts on special edition orders

  • New tips

  • Item count info added to Boxes when you are near them

  • Invert Rotation option to Trading Desk, can be done with Edit Tool [TAB]

  • Finnish language

  • Now while adding online sale product, click with left control add or remove 25x

  • Disable Mouth Visuals When Nearby setting

  • Shelf Customization copy and paste option

[Changed]

  • Reduced new release days customer want chance rates

  • The exclusivity text on the CDs has been removed, it was misleading to say that when it was cross-platform

  • Stock ui updated

  • Now when removing items from the collection book, it will leave 1 of them there, If there is more than 1

  • The amount of CDs in discounted products has been reduced

[Fixed]

  • If you save and exit the game at midnight, you may not be able to start the day when you come back

  • Employees does not place sometimes

  • While repairing a product at the workbench, employees can pick up that product

  • On placement job, employees first go to the stock even though there are products on the floor

  • Employees first take products from the warehouse when selling online

  • When repairing some consoles, the screws may not clickable

  • Some translations on ui

  • Released products are displayed after unreleased products in the license panel

  • License panel does not updated when you purchase the license

  • When placing new CDs, the plastic becomes invisible for a moment

  • If we leave the cart while using, the boxes on it will fall into each other

  • Mismatched console names across languages

  • Platform textures on CDs appear to be incorrect

  • Employees may not pick up scratched CDs from the table

  • Employees sometimes only put one item in the box when ordering online

  • Employees stock shelves that have been closed for sale

  • Game store sometimes does not show correct amount of stocks

  • Now customers will be waiting in line at the cash register will be directed to the nearest one first

  • It is not visible how many gifts will be given in the license rewards

  • Icon problems on some games

  • First day of the game considered as game release day

  • Light Intensity does not saving

  • Reduced fps drop in menu save list

  • Employees does not sit on tables

  • When a customer comes to the trade, the first thing text is erased and rewritten

  • TV is not saving

  • After showing the value of the CD in the collection book, the text does not close when click another area

  • CD Repair Machine does not clean fingerprints

  • Collection book can have empty slots

  • The same customers keep coming into the store

  • Extra trading and cash register desks does not saving in some cases

  • If customers get too close to us, their mouths are visible

  • We hid the employees mouths from being visible when they are too close to us but their eyebrows were visible, now nothing will be visible

  • License exp bar can sometimes appear incorrectly

  • Employee stars look wrong on online sale job

  • There is a delay in some sounds

  • Sometimes we exit the trade while reviewing the products

  • Missing characters in some languages

  • When you sort the shelves, their directions change

  • Performance issues on late game when you have a lot of discs

If you encounter any problems, please let us know.

*Thank you for your support

