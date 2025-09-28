This update focuses on improving stability, gameplay flow, and overall player experience by fixing a series of bugs reported by the community. We carefully reviewed how certain mechanics behaved at the end of a game day, during tutorials, and in specific card interactions, and made adjustments to ensure everything feels consistent and fair.

Here’s what has changed:

Tab Key: A bug where the Tab key would stop responding after being eliminated and re-entering the game has been fixed. This should restore smooth menu and UI navigation in all cases.

Next Day Button: Previously, the Next Day button remained visible even after losing the game. This has been corrected to avoid confusion and ensure a clear game-over state.

Fryer Spawn Logic: Fryers were incorrectly spawning even when cards that required no frying were active. Now, fryers will only appear when specific frying-related cards (e.g., French Fries, Chicken Balls, etc.) are used.

Side Dish Visuals: We resolved a misleading visual bug where side dishes appeared as if they were being requested, even when they were not. The UI should now clearly reflect the correct state.

Tutorial Improvements: Some players were unable to progress through the tutorial when interacting with certain bench objects. This issue has been fixed so the tutorial can be completed regardless of bench placement.

Basil & Coriander Respawn: These herbs were not respawning correctly at the start of a new day. They now return as intended, ensuring consistency in ingredient availability.

🔧 With these fixes, the game should now run more reliably and provide a smoother experience from the first day to the last. We will continue listening to your feedback and addressing issues to make sure the gameplay keeps improving.