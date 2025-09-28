- Increased the ratio of Bioliths.
- Improved performance on Tutorial level
- Improved some lighting shadowing.
- Fixed a bug where Proto-genes couldn't be picked.
- Improved the air-dash kick attack input.
- Some particle FX optimisations.
- Fixed a bug where you could pick the same character twice in Multiplayer.
Tomorrow I will be working on polishing the crafting weapon mechanics so feel more balanced and easier to get the basic abilities.
New Update
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 2173261
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update