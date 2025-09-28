- Increased the ratio of Bioliths.

- Improved performance on Tutorial level

- Improved some lighting shadowing.

- Fixed a bug where Proto-genes couldn't be picked.

- Improved the air-dash kick attack input.

- Some particle FX optimisations.

- Fixed a bug where you could pick the same character twice in Multiplayer.



Tomorrow I will be working on polishing the crafting weapon mechanics so feel more balanced and easier to get the basic abilities.