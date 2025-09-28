 Skip to content
28 September 2025 Build 20158638 Edited 28 September 2025 – 02:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Increased the ratio of Bioliths.
- Improved performance on Tutorial level
- Improved some lighting shadowing.
- Fixed a bug where Proto-genes couldn't be picked.
- Improved the air-dash kick attack input.
- Some particle FX optimisations.
- Fixed a bug where you could pick the same character twice in Multiplayer.

Tomorrow I will be working on polishing the crafting weapon mechanics so feel more balanced and easier to get the basic abilities.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 2173261
