- Units can now only be assigned to one saved attack group. Assigning a unit to an attack group now removes it from previously assigned group.

- Units now have the ability to transition between Guard, Passive, Aggressive, and Retaliate stances using F5-F8. Buttons are also available on the border of the mini-map.

-- Guard: Attack hostile enemies in range (Default)

-- Passive: Hold fire

-- Aggressive: Attack everything in range and chase targets

-- Retaliate: Attack only when attacked

- Attack-move now only targets hostile units and structures. It will target production structures only when units are in aggressive stance.

- Hold W while giving move orders and units will travel in reverse

- Press S to enter sell mode, any structure left-clicked while in this mode will be sold. Right-click to exit sell mode.