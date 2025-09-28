- Units can now only be assigned to one saved attack group. Assigning a unit to an attack group now removes it from previously assigned group.
- Units now have the ability to transition between Guard, Passive, Aggressive, and Retaliate stances using F5-F8. Buttons are also available on the border of the mini-map.
-- Guard: Attack hostile enemies in range (Default)
-- Passive: Hold fire
-- Aggressive: Attack everything in range and chase targets
-- Retaliate: Attack only when attacked
- Attack-move now only targets hostile units and structures. It will target production structures only when units are in aggressive stance.
- Hold W while giving move orders and units will travel in reverse
- Press S to enter sell mode, any structure left-clicked while in this mode will be sold. Right-click to exit sell mode.
Unit Control Update - 9/27/25
Update notes via Steam Community
