Dear Players,
To provide you with a better gaming experience, we have updated the game on September 27th. The specific update details are as follows:
New Content
New: Sniper Rifle - SL8 (Beta) (Full-auto)
New: Shotgun - Dp12 (Beta) (Full-auto)
New: Outfit - Cute Pet Uniform Set
New: Outfit - Dinosaur Set
New: Outfit - Bad Student Hairstyle
Modified Content
Modified: Daily Mission - Cursed Forest
Modified: Daily Mission - Life and Death Escape 2
Modified: Daily Mission - Evil Remains Outpost
Modified: Daily Mission - Papa Gustav
Modified: Daily Mission - Underground Processing Plant
Modified: Shotgun - Spas13 (Beta) Mission Bonus: 240 ↔ 280
Fixed Content
Fixed: Equipment - Jumping Deer Helmet (Icon Abnormality)
In-Game Store Box Update
Box 1 New Addition: Sniper Rifle - SL8 (Beta) (Full-auto)
Box 2 New Addition: Outfit - Cute Pet Uniform Set
Cumulative Recharge Event
Event Period: September 27th to October 7th.
Event Details:
Players who accumulate a recharge amount of 800 Gold Coins from September 27th to October 7th will receive the Shotgun - Dp12 (Beta) (Full-auto) as a gift.
Players who accumulate a recharge amount of 1500 Gold Coins from September 27th to October 7th will receive the Outfit - Dinosaur Set as a gift.
Thank you for your support and understanding. We wish you a pleasant gaming experience!
