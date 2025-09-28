Dear Players,

To provide you with a better gaming experience, we have updated the game on September 27th. The specific update details are as follows:

New Content

New: Sniper Rifle - SL8 (Beta) (Full-auto)

New: Shotgun - Dp12 (Beta) (Full-auto)

New: Outfit - Cute Pet Uniform Set

New: Outfit - Dinosaur Set

New: Outfit - Bad Student Hairstyle

Modified Content

Modified: Daily Mission - Cursed Forest

Modified: Daily Mission - Life and Death Escape 2

Modified: Daily Mission - Evil Remains Outpost

Modified: Daily Mission - Papa Gustav

Modified: Daily Mission - Underground Processing Plant

Modified: Shotgun - Spas13 (Beta) Mission Bonus: 240 ↔ 280

Fixed Content

Fixed: Equipment - Jumping Deer Helmet (Icon Abnormality)

In-Game Store Box Update

Box 1 New Addition: Sniper Rifle - SL8 (Beta) (Full-auto)

Box 2 New Addition: Outfit - Cute Pet Uniform Set

Cumulative Recharge Event

Event Period: September 27th to October 7th.

Event Details: Players who accumulate a recharge amount of 800 Gold Coins from September 27th to October 7th will receive the Shotgun - Dp12 (Beta) (Full-auto) as a gift. Players who accumulate a recharge amount of 1500 Gold Coins from September 27th to October 7th will receive the Outfit - Dinosaur Set as a gift.



Thank you for your support and understanding. We wish you a pleasant gaming experience!