28 September 2025 Build 20158544 Edited 28 September 2025 – 02:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Dear Players,

To provide you with a better gaming experience, we have updated the game on September 27th. The specific update details are as follows:

New Content

  • New: Sniper Rifle - SL8 (Beta) (Full-auto)

  • New: Shotgun - Dp12 (Beta) (Full-auto)

  • New: Outfit - Cute Pet Uniform Set

  • New: Outfit - Dinosaur Set

  • New: Outfit - Bad Student Hairstyle

Modified Content

  • Modified: Daily Mission - Cursed Forest

  • Modified: Daily Mission - Life and Death Escape 2

  • Modified: Daily Mission - Evil Remains Outpost

  • Modified: Daily Mission - Papa Gustav

  • Modified: Daily Mission - Underground Processing Plant

  • Modified: Shotgun - Spas13 (Beta) Mission Bonus: 240 ↔ 280

Fixed Content

  • Fixed: Equipment - Jumping Deer Helmet (Icon Abnormality)

In-Game Store Box Update

  • Box 1 New Addition: Sniper Rifle - SL8 (Beta) (Full-auto)

  • Box 2 New Addition: Outfit - Cute Pet Uniform Set

Cumulative Recharge Event

  • Event Period: September 27th to October 7th.

  • Event Details:

    • Players who accumulate a recharge amount of 800 Gold Coins from September 27th to October 7th will receive the Shotgun - Dp12 (Beta) (Full-auto) as a gift.

    • Players who accumulate a recharge amount of 1500 Gold Coins from September 27th to October 7th will receive the Outfit - Dinosaur Set as a gift.

Thank you for your support and understanding. We wish you a pleasant gaming experience!

