After 1 year and 7 months in Early Access, with great joy,

I want to thank our wonderful community who gave me feedback

and helped me on this journey to create the best version 1.0 possible!

I tried to keep my promises by adding everything I could during this time.

Some things could not be added to the game because I felt it was not the right time for it.

As the sole developer for a project of this magnitude,

I know the game isn't 100% perfect yet, but I'm doing my best to make better decisions.

I will continue to improve the game in the future, as I still have a lot of ideas for new and exciting content!

Stay tuned to find out what we have prepared for you for version 1.0

Chapter 1:

TREASURE EVENT

A new LARGE TREASURE HUNT EVENT has become available on William's Island.

It can be found inside to the MAZE

Chapter 2:

CURRENCY

A new currency has been added

- Tourist happiness

Tourist happiness is obtained by providing high-quality services and food on Olivia's island

Chapter 3:

DESERT ISLAND AND ORE

A new desert island has been added

The island will provide rare minerals needed to unlock new technologies such as electricity

New ores:

- Sulfur

- Lead

- Lithium

- Silicon

- Titanium

New ingots:

- Lead ingot

- Lithium ingot

- Silicon ingot

- Titanium ingot

Chapter 4:

TITANIUM TOOLS

New tools are now available from the tool trader on Victoria Island

- Titanium Axe

- Titanium Pickaxe

Chapter 5:

BRIDGES

New bridges are available for crafting and unlock sections of the islands, making exploration easier.

- Light House Bridge

- Hotel Bridge

Chapter 6:

ELECTRICITY

After a long wait, new technology has been added.

Electricity can be used to unlock new technologies and buildings.

New electric workbench is available on Victoria Building Trader

New Placeable Devices:

- Electric Workbench

- Electric Furnace

- Tourist Workbench

- Tourist Blueprints Trader

- Solar Panel

- Wind Turbine

Resources:

- Large Motor

- Lead Battery

- Lead Battery Pack

- Lithium Battery

- Lithium Battery Pack

- Large Solar Cell

- Lead Plate

- Lithium Plate

- Electrical Cable

- Sulfuric Acid Bottle

Chapter 7:

TOURIST BUILDINGS

New tourist buildings are available to build on Olivia's Island

for increase tourist happiness and make the island more beautiful.

New Placeable:

- Light House Tower

- Large spotlight

- Restaurant

- Hotel

- Aquarium

- Tourist Bed

- Eye Of The Sea

New components:

- Hotel Manager

- Hotel Room Services

New Animals:

- Exotic fish

A new tourist attraction is available on William's island

Access is possible using an electric elevator

New Placeable:

- Observatory

- Elevator

New resources:

- Large Aluminum Profile

- Large Aluminum Pipe

- Large Aluminum Plate

- Large Glass Panel

- Large Finished Pillar

- Titanium Cable

Improvements:

- Major landscape changes have been added to Olivia and William's islands

- New white flowers are available on Victoria Island

- A new street lamp is available

- More abandoned houses have been added to Simon's island

- A new Sugar Cane crop can be found at the Castle farm and Village Island

- More grapes can be found in the Village Island

- Sugar cane can be pressed to obtain sugar

- Bio wheat and corn seeds can be processed in the grain mill

- The billboard on Olivia's island has been completed

- New tourist prices are visible at Olivia's house

- Prices for bridges have been reduced by 25-75%

Special thanks to the content creators, testers and members of the Island Paradise,

And community who have been actively involved in making this update possible!

Thanks to everyone!

Stay happy!