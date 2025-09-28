After 1 year and 7 months in Early Access, with great joy,
I want to thank our wonderful community who gave me feedback
and helped me on this journey to create the best version 1.0 possible!
I tried to keep my promises by adding everything I could during this time.
Some things could not be added to the game because I felt it was not the right time for it.
As the sole developer for a project of this magnitude,
I know the game isn't 100% perfect yet, but I'm doing my best to make better decisions.
I will continue to improve the game in the future, as I still have a lot of ideas for new and exciting content!
Stay tuned to find out what we have prepared for you for version 1.0
Chapter 1:
TREASURE EVENT
A new LARGE TREASURE HUNT EVENT has become available on William's Island.
It can be found inside to the MAZE
Chapter 2:
CURRENCY
A new currency has been added
- Tourist happiness
Tourist happiness is obtained by providing high-quality services and food on Olivia's island
Chapter 3:
DESERT ISLAND AND ORE
A new desert island has been added
The island will provide rare minerals needed to unlock new technologies such as electricity
New ores:
- Sulfur
- Lead
- Lithium
- Silicon
- Titanium
New ingots:
- Lead ingot
- Lithium ingot
- Silicon ingot
- Titanium ingot
Chapter 4:
TITANIUM TOOLS
New tools are now available from the tool trader on Victoria Island
- Titanium Axe
- Titanium Pickaxe
Chapter 5:
BRIDGES
New bridges are available for crafting and unlock sections of the islands, making exploration easier.
- Light House Bridge
- Hotel Bridge
Chapter 6:
ELECTRICITY
After a long wait, new technology has been added.
Electricity can be used to unlock new technologies and buildings.
New electric workbench is available on Victoria Building Trader
New Placeable Devices:
- Electric Workbench
- Electric Furnace
- Tourist Workbench
- Tourist Blueprints Trader
- Solar Panel
- Wind Turbine
Resources:
- Large Motor
- Lead Battery
- Lead Battery Pack
- Lithium Battery
- Lithium Battery Pack
- Large Solar Cell
- Lead Plate
- Lithium Plate
- Electrical Cable
- Sulfuric Acid Bottle
Chapter 7:
TOURIST BUILDINGS
New tourist buildings are available to build on Olivia's Island
for increase tourist happiness and make the island more beautiful.
New Placeable:
- Light House Tower
- Large spotlight
- Restaurant
- Hotel
- Aquarium
- Tourist Bed
- Eye Of The Sea
New components:
- Hotel Manager
- Hotel Room Services
New Animals:
- Exotic fish
A new tourist attraction is available on William's island
Access is possible using an electric elevator
New Placeable:
- Observatory
- Elevator
New resources:
- Large Aluminum Profile
- Large Aluminum Pipe
- Large Aluminum Plate
- Large Glass Panel
- Large Finished Pillar
- Titanium Cable
Improvements:
- Major landscape changes have been added to Olivia and William's islands
- New white flowers are available on Victoria Island
- A new street lamp is available
- More abandoned houses have been added to Simon's island
- A new Sugar Cane crop can be found at the Castle farm and Village Island
- More grapes can be found in the Village Island
- Sugar cane can be pressed to obtain sugar
- Bio wheat and corn seeds can be processed in the grain mill
- The billboard on Olivia's island has been completed
- New tourist prices are visible at Olivia's house
- Prices for bridges have been reduced by 25-75%
Special thanks to the content creators, testers and members of the Island Paradise,
And community who have been actively involved in making this update possible!
Thanks to everyone!
Stay happy!
Changed files in this update