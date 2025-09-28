 Skip to content
Major 28 September 2025 Build 20158539 Edited 28 September 2025 – 02:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

After 1 year and 7 months in Early Access, with great joy,

I want to thank our wonderful community who gave me feedback

and helped me on this journey to create the best version 1.0 possible!

I tried to keep my promises by adding everything I could during this time.

Some things could not be added to the game because I felt it was not the right time for it.

As the sole developer for a project of this magnitude,

I know the game isn't 100% perfect yet, but I'm doing my best to make better decisions.

I will continue to improve the game in the future, as I still have a lot of ideas for new and exciting content!

Stay tuned to find out what we have prepared for you for version 1.0

Chapter 1:

TREASURE EVENT

A new LARGE TREASURE HUNT EVENT has become available on William's Island.

It can be found inside to the MAZE

Chapter 2:

CURRENCY

A new currency has been added

- Tourist happiness

Tourist happiness is obtained by providing high-quality services and food on Olivia's island

Chapter 3:

DESERT ISLAND AND ORE

A new desert island has been added

The island will provide rare minerals needed to unlock new technologies such as electricity

New ores:

- Sulfur

- Lead

- Lithium

- Silicon

- Titanium

New ingots:

- Lead ingot

- Lithium ingot

- Silicon ingot

- Titanium ingot

Chapter 4:

TITANIUM TOOLS

New tools are now available from the tool trader on Victoria Island

- Titanium Axe

- Titanium Pickaxe

Chapter 5:

BRIDGES

New bridges are available for crafting and unlock sections of the islands, making exploration easier.

- Light House Bridge

- Hotel Bridge

Chapter 6:

ELECTRICITY

After a long wait, new technology has been added.

Electricity can be used to unlock new technologies and buildings.

New electric workbench is available on Victoria Building Trader

New Placeable Devices:

- Electric Workbench

- Electric Furnace

- Tourist Workbench

- Tourist Blueprints Trader

- Solar Panel

- Wind Turbine

Resources:

- Large Motor

- Lead Battery

- Lead Battery Pack

- Lithium Battery

- Lithium Battery Pack

- Large Solar Cell

- Lead Plate

- Lithium Plate

- Electrical Cable

- Sulfuric Acid Bottle

Chapter 7:

TOURIST BUILDINGS

New tourist buildings are available to build on Olivia's Island

for increase tourist happiness and make the island more beautiful.

New Placeable:

- Light House Tower

- Large spotlight

- Restaurant

- Hotel

- Aquarium

- Tourist Bed

- Eye Of The Sea

New components:

- Hotel Manager

- Hotel Room Services

New Animals:

- Exotic fish

A new tourist attraction is available on William's island

Access is possible using an electric elevator

New Placeable:

- Observatory

- Elevator

New resources:

- Large Aluminum Profile

- Large Aluminum Pipe

- Large Aluminum Plate

- Large Glass Panel

- Large Finished Pillar

- Titanium Cable

Improvements:

- Major landscape changes have been added to Olivia and William's islands

- New white flowers are available on Victoria Island

- A new street lamp is available

- More abandoned houses have been added to Simon's island

- A new Sugar Cane crop can be found at the Castle farm and Village Island

- More grapes can be found in the Village Island

- Sugar cane can be pressed to obtain sugar

- Bio wheat and corn seeds can be processed in the grain mill

- The billboard on Olivia's island has been completed

- New tourist prices are visible at Olivia's house

- Prices for bridges have been reduced by 25-75%

Special thanks to the content creators, testers and members of the Island Paradise,

And community who have been actively involved in making this update possible!

Thanks to everyone!

Stay happy!

Changed files in this update

