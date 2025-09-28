- Fixed Synth Queue crash bug
- Fixed extra resources showing for a few seconds on new game start
- Fixed Unstable Transit balance mod not working
- Fixed core loadout node duplication
Version 0.70.0.7
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 2471101
- Loading history…
Linux Depot 2471102
- Loading history…
Windows 32-bit Depot 2471103
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update