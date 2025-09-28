 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Destiny 2 Hades II Hollow Knight: Silksong Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds SILENT HILL f Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
28 September 2025 Build 20158500 Edited 28 September 2025 – 01:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed Synth Queue crash bug
  • Fixed extra resources showing for a few seconds on new game start
  • Fixed Unstable Transit balance mod not working
  • Fixed core loadout node duplication

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2471101
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 2471102
  • Loading history…
Windows 32-bit Depot 2471103
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link