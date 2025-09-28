- Fixed broken dev grid materials
- Fixed slot machine jackpot reward not stacking
- Fixed Builder mode gizmo navigation
- Fixed corruption zombies being able to grab weapons
- Fixed corruption zombies being able to use vehicles
- Fixed top score UI breaking sometimes
- Fixed bug that allowed chair using players to be stunned out of their chair
- Fixes to NPC characters not looking at players properly
- Major net-code optimizations to the game
Patch 0.22.23
Update notes via Steam Community
