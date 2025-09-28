 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Destiny 2 Hades II Hollow Knight: Silksong Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds SILENT HILL f Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
28 September 2025 Build 20158484 Edited 28 September 2025 – 01:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixed broken dev grid materials
  • Fixed slot machine jackpot reward not stacking
  • Fixed Builder mode gizmo navigation
  • Fixed corruption zombies being able to grab weapons
  • Fixed corruption zombies being able to use vehicles
  • Fixed top score UI breaking sometimes
  • Fixed bug that allowed chair using players to be stunned out of their chair
  • Fixes to NPC characters not looking at players properly
  • Major net-code optimizations to the game

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1726531
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link