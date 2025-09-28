Hello! This is Iroha, the developer.
Thank you for enjoying "Jewel Spirits."
The following update was implemented today.
[Balance Adjustments]
*Adjustments that are advantageous to the player are referred to as "Advantageous Adjustments," and adjustments that are disadvantageous to the player are referred to as "Unfavorable Adjustments."
[Advantageous Adjustments] Tourmaline's "Quattro Charge" has been changed to "Overcharge." It resets reload and increases attack power by 20.
[Advantageous Adjustments] Tourmaline's "Hyper Cannon" has been changed to "Overcannon." It resets reload and increases power by 200%. MP4
[Benefit Adjustment] Onyx's "Shield Crush" MP cost reduced from 6 to 4
[Benefit Adjustment] Increased the effect of the ability enhancements during the first blessing event and rest period
[Benefit Adjustment] Increased the effect of the ability enhancement event in which Pearl, Peridot, Aquamarine, and Emerald appear
[Benefit Adjustment] Increased the effect of the "Rainbow Egg" treasure from 6 to 8
[Benefit Adjustment] Increased EXP gained from the "Warrior's Medal" treasure Increased the amount from 60 to 100.
[Adjustment] Increased the amount of gold earned from the "Lucky Medal" Relic from 50 to 80.
[Adjustment] Increased the start time of the "Golden Hammer" Relic from turn 5 to 4.
[Adjustment] Increased the attack power increase from the "Crystal Ring" Relic from 7 to 10.
[Adjustment] Increased the power increase from the "Blue Flame" Relic from 7 to 10.
[Adjustment] Increased the duration of the "Chains of Favor" Relic from 2 to 3 turns.
[Adjustment] 1st Layer Minor adjustments to enemy positioning in the Crimson Witch + Will-O-Wisp battle.
[Advantageous Adjustment] Weakened enemies in the 2nd layer Crimson Witch + Vengeful Will-O-Wisp battle.
[Disadvantageous Adjustment] Topaz can no longer escape area attacks with warning by moving again.
[Disadvantageous Adjustment] Reduced the MP cost of Topaz's "Gathering Transference" from 2 to 4.
[Disadvantageous Adjustment] Limited the target of Topaz's "Supersonic Speed" to one, and reduced the MP cost from 6 to 3.
[Disadvantageous Adjustment] Removed the damage reduction effect from Onyx's "Ironclad Protection," and reduced the MP cost from 6 to 5. Now also grants "Defense Up"
[Adjusted] Onyx's "Barbed Iron Shield" damage reduction effect has been removed, and now also grants "Protection"
[Adjusted] The effect of the "Holy Water" relic now only activates once per turn
[Other] Removed the "React Shot" skill orb
[Other] Added the "Platinum Hammer" relic
[Bug/Issue Fixes]
Fixed an issue where an error would occur when "Rewinding" after using Garnet's "Replication" or "Range Replica"
Fixed an issue where an error would occur when viewing the "Gem Spirit Encyclopedia" after clearing the game
If the number of "Rewinds" was limited in "Challenger's Journey," the limit would be lifted if the game was dropped Fixed an issue where Onyx would enter the "Injured" state twice when simultaneously equipping "Protection" and "Absolute Protection."
Fixed an issue in the Gem Spirit Encyclopedia where Onyx would be sent flying when switching gem spirits.
Fixed an issue where switching gem spirits would be possible when simultaneously possessing the orb "AO: Backwater Formation" and the relic "Holy Water."
Fixed an issue where HP or MP would not be restored when obtaining orbs that increase HP or MP.
Reduced the amount of "Sympathy" and "Symbol of the End" effects.
Fixed several other typos.
[Intention of Balance Adjustments]
We have made adjustments to weaken several elements that players have reported were "too strong to the point of destroying game balance."
This was made after we determined that these adjustments could limit the scope of play, allowing players to try out various gem spirit combinations while playing through the game.
However, the developers do not want the game to become too difficult or fun as a result of balance adjustments.
For this reason, we are simultaneously implementing a number of adjustments that will give players an advantage.
I plan to continue making updates based on user feedback and play data to increase the "fun to play over and over again."
I hope you continue to enjoy "Jewel Spirits."
