Hello! This is Iroha, the developer.

Thank you for enjoying "Jewel Spirits."

The following update was implemented today.

*Adjustments that are advantageous to the player are referred to as "Advantageous Adjustments," and adjustments that are disadvantageous to the player are referred to as "Unfavorable Adjustments."

[Advantageous Adjustments] Tourmaline's "Quattro Charge" has been changed to "Overcharge." It resets reload and increases attack power by 20.

[Advantageous Adjustments] Tourmaline's "Hyper Cannon" has been changed to "Overcannon." It resets reload and increases power by 200%. MP4

[Benefit Adjustment] Onyx's "Shield Crush" MP cost reduced from 6 to 4

[Benefit Adjustment] Increased the effect of the ability enhancements during the first blessing event and rest period

[Benefit Adjustment] Increased the effect of the ability enhancement event in which Pearl, Peridot, Aquamarine, and Emerald appear

[Benefit Adjustment] Increased the effect of the "Rainbow Egg" treasure from 6 to 8

[Benefit Adjustment] Increased EXP gained from the "Warrior's Medal" treasure Increased the amount from 60 to 100.

[Adjustment] Increased the amount of gold earned from the "Lucky Medal" Relic from 50 to 80.

[Adjustment] Increased the start time of the "Golden Hammer" Relic from turn 5 to 4.

[Adjustment] Increased the attack power increase from the "Crystal Ring" Relic from 7 to 10.

[Adjustment] Increased the power increase from the "Blue Flame" Relic from 7 to 10.

[Adjustment] Increased the duration of the "Chains of Favor" Relic from 2 to 3 turns.

[Adjustment] 1st Layer Minor adjustments to enemy positioning in the Crimson Witch + Will-O-Wisp battle.

[Advantageous Adjustment] Weakened enemies in the 2nd layer Crimson Witch + Vengeful Will-O-Wisp battle.

[Disadvantageous Adjustment] Topaz can no longer escape area attacks with warning by moving again.

[Disadvantageous Adjustment] Reduced the MP cost of Topaz's "Gathering Transference" from 2 to 4.

[Disadvantageous Adjustment] Limited the target of Topaz's "Supersonic Speed" to one, and reduced the MP cost from 6 to 3.

[Disadvantageous Adjustment] Removed the damage reduction effect from Onyx's "Ironclad Protection," and reduced the MP cost from 6 to 5. Now also grants "Defense Up"

[Adjusted] Onyx's "Barbed Iron Shield" damage reduction effect has been removed, and now also grants "Protection"

[Adjusted] The effect of the "Holy Water" relic now only activates once per turn

[Other] Removed the "React Shot" skill orb