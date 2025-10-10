Thank you for playing Savage: Ultimate Boss Fight. Here are the update details.
Battle
New Boss Battle Added
A new boss battle, vs. Nanarat, has been added to Mob Hunt.
Other
Bug Fixes
Fixed an issue where clear time records for certain battles would sometimes be lost upon starting the game.
To address an issue where the game could become unprogressable under certain conditions, the respawn location has been changed for cases where a character is KO’d before a battle has started.
Changed files in this update