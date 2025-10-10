 Skip to content
10 October 2025 Build 20158403 Edited 10 October 2025 – 22:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Thank you for playing Savage: Ultimate Boss Fight. Here are the update details.

Battle

New Boss Battle Added

  • A new boss battle, vs. Nanarat, has been added to Mob Hunt.


Other

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where clear time records for certain battles would sometimes be lost upon starting the game.

  • To address an issue where the game could become unprogressable under certain conditions, the respawn location has been changed for cases where a character is KO’d before a battle has started.

Changed files in this update

