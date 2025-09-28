 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Destiny 2 Hades II Hollow Knight: Silksong Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds SILENT HILL f Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
28 September 2025 Build 20158309 Edited 28 September 2025 – 01:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Sabul and Pru melee hitboxes increased to 160 from 120
- Meir given a HUD element to track sentinel beam charges.
- Aimed Abilities now have a downward trace to check for when aiming above the ground, a length variable to set for each call, and so Sabul wall and Amari plant no longer spawn in air.
- the T key now adds 1 minute to the timer for debug purposes.
- Chest prices should properly replicate now and increase each level.
- SpawnDirector has better variables now and changed the weight of the mid range enemies.
- Plant Attack speed increased from 1.5 to 0.5
- Awoken Judgement can be ended by pressing R again.
- Added Lamps to the Labyrinth that light up when players walk by.

Changed files in this update

Depot 4020541
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link