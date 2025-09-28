- Sabul and Pru melee hitboxes increased to 160 from 120
- Meir given a HUD element to track sentinel beam charges.
- Aimed Abilities now have a downward trace to check for when aiming above the ground, a length variable to set for each call, and so Sabul wall and Amari plant no longer spawn in air.
- the T key now adds 1 minute to the timer for debug purposes.
- Chest prices should properly replicate now and increase each level.
- SpawnDirector has better variables now and changed the weight of the mid range enemies.
- Plant Attack speed increased from 1.5 to 0.5
- Awoken Judgement can be ended by pressing R again.
- Added Lamps to the Labyrinth that light up when players walk by.
