- Sabul and Pru melee hitboxes increased to 160 from 120

- Meir given a HUD element to track sentinel beam charges.

- Aimed Abilities now have a downward trace to check for when aiming above the ground, a length variable to set for each call, and so Sabul wall and Amari plant no longer spawn in air.

- the T key now adds 1 minute to the timer for debug purposes.

- Chest prices should properly replicate now and increase each level.

- SpawnDirector has better variables now and changed the weight of the mid range enemies.

- Plant Attack speed increased from 1.5 to 0.5

- Awoken Judgement can be ended by pressing R again.

- Added Lamps to the Labyrinth that light up when players walk by.