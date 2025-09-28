 Skip to content
28 September 2025 Build 20158271 Edited 28 September 2025 – 01:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New

  • New (ish) enemy type: Charger has been split off from Brute. This brings these enemies in line with the ‘one attack type per enemy’ idea of the games’ combat puzzle. Yes I know I need more model variety to better differentiate the enemies from each other, it’s in work.

  • New (ish) enemy type: Lancer has been split off from Knight. The previous Knight always felt a tad too powerful compared to other Elites, this change gives me the tankier ‘regular’ enemy while allowing me to make the shockwave enemy a more powerful Special type.

  • 3 new beacons (2 existing replaced)

  • Some Keep menus have new tip overlays

Updates

  • Journey Updates

    • You now gain Journey stat upgrades even with no Paths equipped, they are random from a large pool of generic options

    • Equipped Paths now add and/or increase the chance for their focused stats to roll

    • Journey level-ups happen ~30% faster

    • Journey level-up selections now show stacking type (with detailed description setting on)

  • Enemy Updates

    • Berserker’s 2nd and 3rd swings are now slightly faster, but their max dash distance has been reduced

    • Enforcer’s shield now regenerates over time while inactive (used to regen a set amount instantly every time it activated)

    • Basic Knight no longer sends a shockwave but attacks faster with new animations and has a short slide

    • Direct fire enemies (Archer, Gunner, Sorcerer) have reduced accuracy based on how many enemies they are shooting through

  • (Foothills) Small updates to multiple tiles

  • Support call-in entrance reduced to 5s (was 10)

  • Menu layout updates

  • Reduced the size of taking Barrier hit FX to improve visibility

Fixes

  • Fixed Killswitch diamond mark FX back to being above the enemy

Demo

  • Updated to match

Changed files in this update

