New
New (ish) enemy type: Charger has been split off from Brute. This brings these enemies in line with the ‘one attack type per enemy’ idea of the games’ combat puzzle. Yes I know I need more model variety to better differentiate the enemies from each other, it’s in work.
New (ish) enemy type: Lancer has been split off from Knight. The previous Knight always felt a tad too powerful compared to other Elites, this change gives me the tankier ‘regular’ enemy while allowing me to make the shockwave enemy a more powerful Special type.
3 new beacons (2 existing replaced)
Some Keep menus have new tip overlays
Updates
Journey Updates
You now gain Journey stat upgrades even with no Paths equipped, they are random from a large pool of generic options
Equipped Paths now add and/or increase the chance for their focused stats to roll
Journey level-ups happen ~30% faster
Journey level-up selections now show stacking type (with detailed description setting on)
Enemy Updates
Berserker’s 2nd and 3rd swings are now slightly faster, but their max dash distance has been reduced
Enforcer’s shield now regenerates over time while inactive (used to regen a set amount instantly every time it activated)
Basic Knight no longer sends a shockwave but attacks faster with new animations and has a short slide
Direct fire enemies (Archer, Gunner, Sorcerer) have reduced accuracy based on how many enemies they are shooting through
(Foothills) Small updates to multiple tiles
Support call-in entrance reduced to 5s (was 10)
Menu layout updates
Reduced the size of taking Barrier hit FX to improve visibility
Fixes
Fixed Killswitch diamond mark FX back to being above the enemy
Demo
Updated to match
