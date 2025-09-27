 Skip to content
27 September 2025 Build 20158219 Edited 28 September 2025 – 00:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Version 1.0.2

Main game:

  • Added popup after Lawrence to indicate that marathon mode has been unlocked

  • Added "Strict" option for taps (nothing new locked behind this, just added as a fun challenge!)

  • Added "Invisible" costume indicator to the results screen

  • Visual tweaks for Rhythmic Shield and +ERABY+E CONNEC+10N

  • Chart tweaks for público cautivo (Easy)

  • Changed default variants for BLOW A FUSE

  • Updated menu icons to all use the same line width

  • Adjusted anti-spam detection for taps to be more forgiving

  • Adjusted positioning of longer charter credits in Song Select and Atom Map

  • Fixed error handler not triggering on crashes

  • Fixed crash in marathon mode relating to song unlocks

  • Fixed Cobblestone Counterpoint (Hard) being unlocked through the wrong song

  • Fixed capitalization inconsistency in variants credited to tetraminus

  • Fixed selection indicator in the main menu rotating at fast speeds under certain conditions

  • Fixed modifiers carrying over from the last played song when unlocking a secret song

Level editor and custom levels:

  • Fixed holds with a duration of 0 and identical angles being impossible to hit

  • Fixed mineholds interacting oddly with objectRotation easable

  • Fixed a crash with mineholds and negative scroll speed

