Version 1.0.2
Main game:
Added popup after Lawrence to indicate that marathon mode has been unlocked
Added "Strict" option for taps (nothing new locked behind this, just added as a fun challenge!)
Added "Invisible" costume indicator to the results screen
Visual tweaks for Rhythmic Shield and +ERABY+E CONNEC+10N
Chart tweaks for público cautivo (Easy)
Changed default variants for BLOW A FUSE
Updated menu icons to all use the same line width
Adjusted anti-spam detection for taps to be more forgiving
Adjusted positioning of longer charter credits in Song Select and Atom Map
Fixed error handler not triggering on crashes
Fixed crash in marathon mode relating to song unlocks
Fixed Cobblestone Counterpoint (Hard) being unlocked through the wrong song
Fixed capitalization inconsistency in variants credited to tetraminus
Fixed selection indicator in the main menu rotating at fast speeds under certain conditions
Fixed modifiers carrying over from the last played song when unlocking a secret song
Level editor and custom levels:
Fixed holds with a duration of 0 and identical angles being impossible to hit
Fixed mineholds interacting oddly with objectRotation easable
Fixed a crash with mineholds and negative scroll speed
