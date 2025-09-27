Version 1.0.2



Main game:





Added popup after Lawrence to indicate that marathon mode has been unlocked



Added "Strict" option for taps (nothing new locked behind this, just added as a fun challenge!)



Added "Invisible" costume indicator to the results screen



Visual tweaks for Rhythmic Shield and +ERABY+E CONNEC+10N

Chart tweaks for público cautivo (Easy)



Changed default variants for BLOW A FUSE



Updated menu icons to all use the same line width



Adjusted anti-spam detection for taps to be more forgiving



Adjusted positioning of longer charter credits in Song Select and Atom Map



Fixed error handler not triggering on crashes



Fixed crash in marathon mode relating to song unlocks



Fixed Cobblestone Counterpoint (Hard) being unlocked through the wrong song



Fixed capitalization inconsistency in variants credited to tetraminus



Fixed selection indicator in the main menu rotating at fast speeds under certain conditions

