v0.13 of Rebel Duet is now live!
This update significantly advances the plot, setting the stage for the Act 3 climax. It adds four major sex scenes (two male, two female), with extra content for players who have chosen the sharing route.
Development took a little longer than expected, but the update should be much better as a result.
I hope you enjoy it! Please feel welcome to share your thoughts and suggestions, as well as reporting any bugs you might encounter.
Patch Notes (v0.13)
501 new images.
18000 new words of dialogue.
3 new Steam achievements.
Extra choice added to the Lucius scene for a virgin Valerie.
Added extra lines for a dominant MC where they reject Valerie being called their master.
Added an extra line to the relationship route branch to make it clearer.
Dialogue improvements to the Act 2 prostitute scene for a virgin MC.
Minor bug fixes.
Changed files in this update