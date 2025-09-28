v0.13 of Rebel Duet is now live!

This update significantly advances the plot, setting the stage for the Act 3 climax. It adds four major sex scenes (two male, two female), with extra content for players who have chosen the sharing route.

Development took a little longer than expected, but the update should be much better as a result.

I hope you enjoy it! Please feel welcome to share your thoughts and suggestions, as well as reporting any bugs you might encounter.

Patch Notes (v0.13)