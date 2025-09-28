 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Destiny 2 Hades II Hollow Knight: Silksong Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds SILENT HILL f Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 28 September 2025 Build 20158203 Edited 28 September 2025 – 00:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

v0.13 of Rebel Duet is now live!

This update significantly advances the plot, setting the stage for the Act 3 climax. It adds four major sex scenes (two male, two female), with extra content for players who have chosen the sharing route.

Development took a little longer than expected, but the update should be much better as a result.

I hope you enjoy it! Please feel welcome to share your thoughts and suggestions, as well as reporting any bugs you might encounter.

Patch Notes (v0.13)

  • 501 new images.

  • 18000 new words of dialogue.

  • 3 new Steam achievements.

  • Extra choice added to the Lucius scene for a virgin Valerie.

  • Added extra lines for a dominant MC where they reject Valerie being called their master.

  • Added an extra line to the relationship route branch to make it clearer.

  • Dialogue improvements to the Act 2 prostitute scene for a virgin MC.

  • Minor bug fixes.

Changed files in this update

Simplified Chinese Depot 2676932
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link