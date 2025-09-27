 Skip to content
27 September 2025 Build 20157995 Edited 28 September 2025 – 00:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Turns out ya'll are better at breaking my game than I thought.

Here are a few of the changes:

  • Clicking multiple times really fast in menus will no longer have a chance to softlock the game.

  • Getting hit, and then falling into a hole with i-frames, will no longer cause you to skip half the level from underneath the stage.

  • Beating the game, skipping the cutscene, and going straight to a challenge level will no longer spawn you in the middle of nowhere.

Thank you and hope you all are enjoying Unit Down Charge!

