Turns out ya'll are better at breaking my game than I thought.

Here are a few of the changes:

Clicking multiple times really fast in menus will no longer have a chance to softlock the game.

Getting hit, and then falling into a hole with i-frames, will no longer cause you to skip half the level from underneath the stage.

Beating the game, skipping the cutscene, and going straight to a challenge level will no longer spawn you in the middle of nowhere.

Thank you and hope you all are enjoying Unit Down Charge!