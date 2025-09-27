14 new dogs have arrived at the park to start there digging adventures. Head to the item store to adopt a new pup.



Apparently all the cracked bones have been dug up and are gone (for now).



3 new bones have been found deeper down.

- Tigger bone (community submitted bone)

- Wood bone

- Lava bone



-Various bug fixes and updates to the UI.

-Added new Dog selection panel.

-Added exchange cooldown to ensure all exchanges are done properly and lets the game sync to steam correctly.



-Submit your bones ideas on our discord and one of the dogs may just dig up your bone.

-Plenty of new bone varieties to come collect them all. You never know which ones may run out.



Now quit reading this update and go adopt a dog before they unionize.



Digging Dogs Team.