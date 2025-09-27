14 new dogs have arrived at the park to start there digging adventures. Head to the item store to adopt a new pup.
Apparently all the cracked bones have been dug up and are gone (for now).
3 new bones have been found deeper down.
- Tigger bone (community submitted bone)
- Wood bone
- Lava bone
-Various bug fixes and updates to the UI.
-Added new Dog selection panel.
-Added exchange cooldown to ensure all exchanges are done properly and lets the game sync to steam correctly.
-Submit your bones ideas on our discord and one of the dogs may just dig up your bone.
-Plenty of new bone varieties to come collect them all. You never know which ones may run out.
Now quit reading this update and go adopt a dog before they unionize.
Digging Dogs Team.
Who Let the Dogs Out? We Did.
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update