27 September 2025 Build 20157956 Edited 28 September 2025 – 00:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
14 new dogs have arrived at the park to start there digging adventures. Head to the item store to adopt a new pup.

Apparently all the cracked bones have been dug up and are gone (for now).

3 new bones have been found deeper down.
- Tigger bone (community submitted bone)
- Wood bone
- Lava bone

-Various bug fixes and updates to the UI.
-Added new Dog selection panel.
-Added exchange cooldown to ensure all exchanges are done properly and lets the game sync to steam correctly.

-Submit your bones ideas on our discord and one of the dogs may just dig up your bone.
-Plenty of new bone varieties to come collect them all. You never know which ones may run out.

Now quit reading this update and go adopt a dog before they unionize.

Digging Dogs Team.

