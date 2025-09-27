✨ Features
Reworked all common enemies (Slave, Thief, Abomination, etc.).
Introduced new mini-bosses: Possessed Paladin, Acolyte’s Altar Boy, Native, and Possessed Acolyte.
Implemented a fade camera system to smoothly handle objects between the player and the camera.
Added a Restart option to quickly restart the game from the pause menu.
Added a New Game option in the pause menu, allowing players to change difficulty or select a new Hero.
Added a three-position camera system: Aim, Normal, and Distant. (Distant is used while running and casting abilities).
⚖ Balanced
Slightly reduced the number of enemies per stage.
Slightly reduced the base HP of mini-bosses.
🛠 Fixed
Fixed a bug where multiplayer matches would never end.
Fixed an issue preventing fade transitions on enemies.
Fixed a bug that prevented players from rehosting sessions.
The Monolith now correctly displays its marker (Jeremiah’s quest).
Fixed Gaucho’s animation when using the Spark ability.
Fixed an issue where Tomas would endlessly give out the same quest.
When Tomas dies, his quest now correctly cancels.
🔧 Other Changes
Melee hits now leave blood marks on enemies.
Mini-bosses now hide during the shop phase and reappear once gameplay resumes.
Updated camera behavior: three different positions + adjusted the main camera angle.
Improved blood particle effects.
Updated soul behavior.
Updated explosion FX.
Implemented the TEST-DEV branch, publicly available for development and testing of the latest changes. (If you find bugs, please report them!).
Don’t forget to share your feedback
It’s super valuable to help us build a better game every single day.
See you in the cemetery ⚰️
Changed files in this update