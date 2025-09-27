+ Observant Town NPCs



-NPCs in towns will now be more observant of your negative actions such as lockpicking and breaking open barrels and crates. They will provide you with two warnings and then on the third observation within 5 minutes they will call the guards and your character will be put to death. After 5 minutes have passed your warnings will reset.



+ A new side quest: SQ5 - Altar of Offering (Part 1).



-This quest can be started by opening the altar in the middle of the room in the skeleton room of the crypts. I will eventually do a quest write up for this, but it is up to you to figure out the puzzle of the altar. When you do figure it out, a boss monster will be summoned for you to face.



+ Changes For Death



-When you die, by default, you will be prompted to reload from a past save rather than being teleported to a church to be resurrected. This behavior can be changed in the world options at anytime if you prefer allowing to continue after you die.



+ Save Slots Now Implemented



-When you save your game, you will be prompted to save to one or more slots. This allows you to have multiple past save slots and avoid getting stuck in a situation where you can't reload to a point to get out of a situation that causes you to die in.



-Remember that a world save slot contains all your character states in that world, not just the character you are currently playing. Typically you will want to reload from your most recent.



+ Troll special attack added.



-When it attacks, it has a chance to daze/paralyze your character preventing spell casting and movement.



+ Wizard Hat Equipment Added.



-Wizard hats reduce the spell mana costs by some amount. Currently you can buy them from an enchanter and the current cost reduction is 3. In the future when enchantment is implemented cost reductions may vary based on the quality of the hat.



+ Blacksmithing Apprenticeship: Max Skill Increase from 70 - 80.



-A new apprenticeship was added for the blacksmithing skill to raise your maximum skill from 70 to 80. You can get this apprenticeship from the blacksmiths in Brimstone once you reach skill level of 70.



+ Bug Fixes



-A bug potentially causing your game to crash by running east, at the beginning of the lost boy quest as the small group outside the tavern is dispersing should be fixed.



-A bug allowing you to bar the main burial chamber door before opening it has been fixed. This ultimately led to numerous other bugs with the quest in the case where you did this.



