added a new event which I was hoping to get in on launch day, but I ran out of time:

I improved the look of the gas station and added a the new NPC "Janet"

if you get to the gas station fast enough you can get the crescent key which gives you access to the crescent heights apartments. if you take too long to get there it instead runs a cutscene and you don't get the key. This is inspired by that classic RE2 zombie Brand game secret :)

More changes:

*added a few jump scare enemies

* added a walk, if you press lightly while using an analog control you can walk/run, and then double tap to sprint

*added "cozy sweater" costume item

*new achievement added for getting the Crescent heights apartments key

*changed first areas to load cleaner/faster and added lots of extra details to the backgrounds and foregrounds to help it have more depth.

*options highlighter now shows for all languages.

*fixed glitchy cam in the boat house. Fixed shaky cam when you are swinging from the whip

*add more item descriptions

*fixed re spawning shotgun

*fixed other small bugs, more fixes soon

* added "steam community" to special thanks to the credit roll at the start of the game (Thanks for all your help so far guys!)

as always, if you can leave a review it is always helpful to try and reach the elusive 10 reviews

Thanks

Have a great weekend

-Ash