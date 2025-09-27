 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Destiny 2 Hades II Hollow Knight: Silksong Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds SILENT HILL f Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
27 September 2025 Build 20157573 Edited 27 September 2025 – 22:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Synth UI updates - drag & drop to reorder, cost displayed in module tooltip
  • Game will attempt to go to save recovery if the game fails to start too many times in a row
  • Save recovery now allows importing save game string
  • Improved Battle Focus tick layout
  • Improved save performance
  • Font will now change when you have the game running at non native resolution, should reduce the blurryness.
  • Fixed Shard drop amounts display
  • Fixed crash related to missile launcher
  • Fixed some popup locations
  • Fixed a bunch of extra .0s
  • Typo fixes
  • (Mobile) Auto save when minimizing app
  • (Mobile) Improve layout in some screens
  • (Mobile) Improve queue item icon display
  • (Mobile) Improve resource display being cut off
  • (iOS) Potential memory related crash fix

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2471101
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 2471102
  • Loading history…
Windows 32-bit Depot 2471103
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link