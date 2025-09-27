- Synth UI updates - drag & drop to reorder, cost displayed in module tooltip
- Game will attempt to go to save recovery if the game fails to start too many times in a row
- Save recovery now allows importing save game string
- Improved Battle Focus tick layout
- Improved save performance
- Font will now change when you have the game running at non native resolution, should reduce the blurryness.
- Fixed Shard drop amounts display
- Fixed crash related to missile launcher
- Fixed some popup locations
- Fixed a bunch of extra .0s
- Typo fixes
- (Mobile) Auto save when minimizing app
- (Mobile) Improve layout in some screens
- (Mobile) Improve queue item icon display
- (Mobile) Improve resource display being cut off
- (iOS) Potential memory related crash fix
Version 0.70.0.6
Update notes via Steam Community
Windows Depot 2471101
Linux Depot 2471102
Windows 32-bit Depot 2471103
