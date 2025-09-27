Save data (except for settings and inputs of course) is erased at each game launch, making debugging easier.



Fullscreen mode has been removed for now as it causes issues; windowed and borderless windowed remain available.



The interaction system is improved, it’s less of a struggle to pick up an item inside furniture.



You can go back with Escape in the menus.



Collisions have been added to prevent climbing up/getting stuck in various spots on the map.