27 September 2025 Build 20157457
Update notes via Steam Community
Save data (except for settings and inputs of course) is erased at each game launch, making debugging easier.

Fullscreen mode has been removed for now as it causes issues; windowed and borderless windowed remain available.

The interaction system is improved, it’s less of a struggle to pick up an item inside furniture.

You can go back with Escape in the menus.

Collisions have been added to prevent climbing up/getting stuck in various spots on the map.

