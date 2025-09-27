 Skip to content
Major 27 September 2025 Build 20157382 Edited 27 September 2025 – 21:13:03 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community
This is an unstable release, introducing new content and features that may contain bugs.
Some notable additions and changes are:

  • Re-implementation of the "Hold Fire" command for escort ships.
  • Improved the autopilot's ability to use reverse thrust and handle ships with insufficient crew.
  • Added animations to incoming in-flight messages, the mini-map transitioning between systems, and zooming in and out in the map panel.
  • The Heavy Gust now becomes available shortly after the Autumn Leaf.
  • Some new and continued mission chains, including one involving the Ka'het.
  • Ramscoop fuel and solar energy collection are now based the distances from each star in a system to a ship, instead of from the ship to the center of the system.
  • Sprites can now be loaded from AVIF files and music from FLAC files.


For a complete list of changes, as well as further detail about the summarized changes, see the changelog. Special thanks to everyone who contributed to this release: @Amazinite, @Anarchist2, @Arachi-Lover, @Azure3141, @beccabunny, @bene-dictator, @Daeridanii1, @LixiChronikouOriou, @mbartlett21, @NobodyIII, @Quantumshark, @r41k0u, @reticent-rem, @RisingLeaf, @TheGiraffe3, @tibetiroka, @TomGoodIdea, @warp-core, @Wedge009, @xobes

We also have a Google form where we're looking for feedback on this release. Head over there to tell us your thoughts!

As well as the forums here, you can also talk about the release on the GitHub Discussion for this release.

Changed depots in beta branch

View more data in app history for build 20157382
Endless Sky Data Depot 404411
Windows 32-bit Endless Sky Win32 Depot 404413
Windows 64-bit Endless Sky Win64 Depot 404414
macOS Endless Sky MacOSX Depot 404415
Linux 64-bit Endless Sky Linux64 Depot 404417
DLC 404800 Endless Sky - High DPI (404800) Depot Depot 404800
