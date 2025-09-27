Some notable additions and changes are:
- Re-implementation of the "Hold Fire" command for escort ships.
- Improved the autopilot's ability to use reverse thrust and handle ships with insufficient crew.
- Added animations to incoming in-flight messages, the mini-map transitioning between systems, and zooming in and out in the map panel.
- The Heavy Gust now becomes available shortly after the Autumn Leaf.
- Some new and continued mission chains, including one involving the Ka'het.
- Ramscoop fuel and solar energy collection are now based the distances from each star in a system to a ship, instead of from the ship to the center of the system.
- Sprites can now be loaded from AVIF files and music from FLAC files.
For a complete list of changes, as well as further detail about the summarized changes, see the changelog. Special thanks to everyone who contributed to this release: @Amazinite, @Anarchist2, @Arachi-Lover, @Azure3141, @beccabunny, @bene-dictator, @Daeridanii1, @LixiChronikouOriou, @mbartlett21, @NobodyIII, @Quantumshark, @r41k0u, @reticent-rem, @RisingLeaf, @TheGiraffe3, @tibetiroka, @TomGoodIdea, @warp-core, @Wedge009, @xobes
We also have a Google form where we're looking for feedback on this release. Head over there to tell us your thoughts!
As well as the forums here, you can also talk about the release on the GitHub Discussion for this release.
