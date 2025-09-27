 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Destiny 2 Hades II Hollow Knight: Silksong Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds SILENT HILL f Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
27 September 2025 Build 20157378 Edited 27 September 2025 – 20:59:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
This update brings a smoother experience to Find 100 Ducks! 🦆✨

Added Wishlist link for Find 100 Ducks 2 – don’t miss out on the sequel!
A new ending to surprise persistent duck finders.
Fixed pesky collision bugs for more accurate duck-hunting.
Introduced new interactions to keep gameplay lively.
Improved performance optimizations for faster, smoother play.

Go find those ducks in style!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3222971
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link