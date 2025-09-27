This update brings a smoother experience to Find 100 Ducks! 🦆✨
Added Wishlist link for Find 100 Ducks 2 – don’t miss out on the sequel!
A new ending to surprise persistent duck finders.
Fixed pesky collision bugs for more accurate duck-hunting.
Introduced new interactions to keep gameplay lively.
Improved performance optimizations for faster, smoother play.
Go find those ducks in style!
Ducks Just Got Smarter!
Update notes via Steam Community
