This update brings a smoother experience to Find 100 Ducks! 🦆✨



Added Wishlist link for Find 100 Ducks 2 – don’t miss out on the sequel!

A new ending to surprise persistent duck finders.

Fixed pesky collision bugs for more accurate duck-hunting.

Introduced new interactions to keep gameplay lively.

Improved performance optimizations for faster, smoother play.



Go find those ducks in style!