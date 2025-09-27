 Skip to content
27 September 2025 Build 20157360
Update notes via Steam Community

Decoration Update

Following the last update that gave you much more freedom to design and shape your tavern, I was now adding fitting decorations to make your creations feel even more alive and personal!

  • Added 2 more table cloths (red and blue) and 3 round table cloths (white, red, blue)

  • Added paintings to decorations (2 king paintings, 2 landscape paintings and 2 henriette paintings)

  • Added curtains to decorations (brown, blue and red) which you can open or close if you whish

  • Added a wheel and a knight shield to wall decorations

Added a barcounter and a top barcounter where more dishes can be stored.

Added a mug holder for the half top barcounter too

Additional Updates and Fixes:

  • Content of barrel shelves can now be defined

  • Increased the time to release an object from 0,15 to 0,3 seconds when just grabbed

  • Separate mouse inversion option to X and Y

  • Fixed a bug, where beams wasn’t declared as a ceiling or wall sometimes

  • Fixed the balcony on the tavern near the church, which causes into a “tavern leave”

  • Some small fixes

