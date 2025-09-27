Decoration Update

Following the last update that gave you much more freedom to design and shape your tavern, I was now adding fitting decorations to make your creations feel even more alive and personal!

Added 2 more table cloths (red and blue) and 3 round table cloths (white, red, blue)

Added paintings to decorations (2 king paintings, 2 landscape paintings and 2 henriette paintings)

Added curtains to decorations (brown, blue and red) which you can open or close if you whish

Added a wheel and a knight shield to wall decorations

Added a barcounter and a top barcounter where more dishes can be stored.

Added a mug holder for the half top barcounter too

Additional Updates and Fixes: