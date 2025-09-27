Decoration Update
Following the last update that gave you much more freedom to design and shape your tavern, I was now adding fitting decorations to make your creations feel even more alive and personal!
Added 2 more table cloths (red and blue) and 3 round table cloths (white, red, blue)
Added paintings to decorations (2 king paintings, 2 landscape paintings and 2 henriette paintings)
Added curtains to decorations (brown, blue and red) which you can open or close if you whish
Added a wheel and a knight shield to wall decorations
Added a barcounter and a top barcounter where more dishes can be stored.
Added a mug holder for the half top barcounter too
Additional Updates and Fixes:
Content of barrel shelves can now be defined
Increased the time to release an object from 0,15 to 0,3 seconds when just grabbed
Separate mouse inversion option to X and Y
Fixed a bug, where beams wasn’t declared as a ceiling or wall sometimes
Fixed the balcony on the tavern near the church, which causes into a “tavern leave”
Some small fixes
Changed files in this update