27 September 2025 Build 20157348 Edited 27 September 2025 – 20:52:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
A fix has been applied to prevent duplication of record output when:
- viewing records in the Conservation Reporting Intercepts menu
- returning to the previous menu
- accessing the Conservation Reporting Intercepts menu again
- viewing records again

Record details will now only be output once each time the are accessed. Thanks to user MetalNinja for reporting this one!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3032251
