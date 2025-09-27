A fix has been applied to prevent duplication of record output when:
- viewing records in the Conservation Reporting Intercepts menu
- returning to the previous menu
- accessing the Conservation Reporting Intercepts menu again
- viewing records again
Record details will now only be output once each time the are accessed. Thanks to user MetalNinja for reporting this one!
Update Notes for September 2025
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update