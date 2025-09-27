 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Destiny 2 Hades II Hollow Knight: Silksong Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds SILENT HILL f Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
27 September 2025 Build 20157317 Edited 27 September 2025 – 20:39:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a major memory leak caused by ailments when taming monsters. If you saw a lot of Beastmaster lag, this may help!
  • Getting crushed no longer removes your active pets, as this would generally just lead to a chain reaction of death and despair
  • Pet/Avatar/Conjuror skills now reset their cooldowns when you die, preventing a similar death spiral as the above
  • Ultimate abilities now begin the run with a full charge
  • Fixed a bug where some legacy Memory Crystals were not applying
  • Added mod tag display info to the crafting screens
  • Disable potion use during challenge battles
  • Fixed that really wacky Ultramarine Octo projectile. You know the one
  • Reduced Treant's life exponent on Nightmare from 2 to 1.3. Unfun fact: Treant had the highest life scaling in the game due to this unreasonable value!
  • Hunting Spear now uses the modern projectile system, causing it to move with the screen properly
  • Avatar of Vengeance should now properly display its DPS
  • Memory Crystals will no longer be bulk sold at the Gambler
  • Fixed a bug where Minion crafts were displaying as Skill crafts
  • Fixed a bug where Baba Yaga/Reflection of Surprise would attempt to build a house out of debris all around the arena

Changed files in this update

Depot 2052161
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link