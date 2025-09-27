- Fixed a major memory leak caused by ailments when taming monsters. If you saw a lot of Beastmaster lag, this may help!
- Getting crushed no longer removes your active pets, as this would generally just lead to a chain reaction of death and despair
- Pet/Avatar/Conjuror skills now reset their cooldowns when you die, preventing a similar death spiral as the above
- Ultimate abilities now begin the run with a full charge
- Fixed a bug where some legacy Memory Crystals were not applying
- Added mod tag display info to the crafting screens
- Disable potion use during challenge battles
- Fixed that really wacky Ultramarine Octo projectile. You know the one
- Reduced Treant's life exponent on Nightmare from 2 to 1.3. Unfun fact: Treant had the highest life scaling in the game due to this unreasonable value!
- Hunting Spear now uses the modern projectile system, causing it to move with the screen properly
- Avatar of Vengeance should now properly display its DPS
- Memory Crystals will no longer be bulk sold at the Gambler
- Fixed a bug where Minion crafts were displaying as Skill crafts
- Fixed a bug where Baba Yaga/Reflection of Surprise would attempt to build a house out of debris all around the arena
0.3.1 Hotfix #10
Update notes via Steam Community
