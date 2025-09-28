Healing Lasers: Your orbital and exhaust nodes can now fire healing beams that restore your health! When these beams hit your core, they heal you at the rate of your Regenerate stat. Orbital nodes with healing lasers automatically face toward you and stay close during free flight, while exhaust nodes aim backward to create a healing barrier. These beams have perfect accuracy and operate silently.

Cannibal Beams: A new weapon that drains life from enemies and feeds it to you! Cannibal beams damage enemies while simultaneously healing you, with both effects controlled by your Cannibalism Speed stat. The stronger the stat, the more damage you deal and health you gain. These beams also operate silently and preserve their original color.

Weapon Accuracy Control: Two new stats let you fine-tune weapon precision - "Spread Increase" makes weapons less accurate for wider area coverage, while "Spread Decrease" makes them more accurate for precise targeting. Works with all weapon types including projectiles, bombs, spray effects, lasers, and thruster particles.

Escape Key Shortcut: Press Escape when not in a game session to quickly deselect components and close panels, just like right-clicking. During active gameplay, Escape still opens the pause menu as expected.

Center-Screen Popups: Important notices (like new enemy intros, level-ups, and upgrade confirmations) now appear in the center and stack upward. They slide in from the top and cleanly shuffle when one disappears.

Enemies Dance on Their Notes: When a song hits the note an enemy represents, they do a quick signature "dance"—even from far away. It's fast, flashy, and then they snap right back to normal.

Epic Death Explosion: When you die, get ready for a spectacular show! A massive shockwave, blinding flash, sparks everywhere, energy globes flying, and debris scattering—all while your core disappears so you can see the full cinematic effect. The game over screen waits 1.5 seconds so you can appreciate the destruction.

Bosses by Merit (Per-Note Bosses): Defeat enough enemies of a note and its boss arrives. Beat that boss to unlock the next enemy type. One note at a time—earn your way to the full orchestra.

Enemy Meters on the HUD: 12 new meters track kills for each note. Shows the note name and status: "Boss Coming" → "BOSS ALIVE" → "BOSS KILLED"

Pulses when you score a kill toward that boss, and during the boss fight it pulses when the boss takes damage

The meter's visuals ramp up in intensity and speed as it fills, and while the boss is alive it shows the boss's actual health

Uses each enemy type's signature color automatically