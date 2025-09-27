Potential fixes related to FX and optimization.
Fixed combat points not showin in Evolution Menu
Fixed some doors not opening from the inside.
Fixed an issue where some recipes could be given several times.
Fixed an issue where Jun could be selected without unlocking it.
Fixed some intro cinematic visual glitches.
Hotfix 0.12.01
