27 September 2025 Build 20157192 Edited 27 September 2025 – 21:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Potential fixes related to FX and optimization.

  • Fixed combat points not showin in Evolution Menu

  • Fixed some doors not opening from the inside.

  • Fixed an issue where some recipes could be given several times.

  • Fixed an issue where Jun could be selected without unlocking it.

  • Fixed some intro cinematic visual glitches.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 2173261
